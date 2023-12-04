Derek Chauvin released from hospital after stabbing, attorney says

Derek Chauvin has been released from the hospital after being stabbed in an Arizona federal prison, according to his attorney.

Chauvin’s attorney Gregory Erickson said in a statement: “I had a telephone conference with Derek’s family yesterday, and they confirmed that his medical condition has improved to the extent that he has been removed from the trauma care facility at a local Tucson hospital and returned to prison custody for his follow up care. His family is very concerned about the facility’s capacity to protect Derek from further harm. They remain unassured that any changes have been made to the faulty procedures that allowed Derek’s attack to occur in the first place.”

Chauvin was stabbed more than 20 times in a federal prison on Nov. 24 by fellow inmate John Turscak.

Turscak, 52, faces federal charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.