Deputies identify ‘person of interest’ arrested after human remains found near Mille Lacs Lake

Law enforcement officials have identified the man they arrested Tuesday after highway workers found human remains inside a tote bag along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake.

Bradley Allen Weyaus, a 21-year-old man from Isle, was reportedly arrested on four outstanding warrants unrelated to the homicide investigation, in which Weyaus is identified as a “person of interest.”

A news release from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office states they expect charges to be filed by the end of the week after investigators submit evidence to the county attorney’s office.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is also still working to identify the human remains found by the lake, according to the news release.

Authorities add they believe there is a connection between the victim and Weyaus and that it wasn’t a “random act of violence.”

