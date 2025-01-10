DePaola, Jefferson, Van Ginkel named to AP All-Pro Teams

Three Minnesota Vikings players — long snapper Andrew DePaola, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel — were named to the Associated Press’ All-Pro Teams, the franchise announced on Friday.

DePaola and Jefferson were selected to the All-Pro First Team, while Van Ginkel made the All-Pro Second Team.

DePaola has now earned All-Pro honors in three straight seasons — the first-ever long snapper to do so — and Jefferson has made an All-Pro team four times in his five NFL seasons. Van Ginkel gained the recognition for the first time in his six-year NFL career.

Jefferson was a unanimous selection, tallying 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns on 103 receptions.

Van Ginkel, in his first season in Minnesota, posted career-highs in tackles (79), sacks (11.5), tackles for loss (18) and interceptions (2). He returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns and was the only player in the league with multiple pick-sixes this season.

AP All-Pro Teams are voted on by a panel of 50 media members. View a full list of All-Pro selections here.