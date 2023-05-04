Delano native Zach Muckenhirn makes MLB debut for Mets

After seven seasons in the minor leagues, Delano, Minnesota, native Zach Muckenhirn made his MLB debut Wednesday for the New York Mets.

The left-handed relief pitcher recorded 1⅔ innings out of the bullpen. On the first pitch of his big-league career, he allowed a hit to Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene; a run scored from that play, but it was credited to starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

From there, Muckenhirn got to business. He fielded a ground ball from shortstop Javier Báez and tossed it to second base for a 1-4-3 double play to end the fourth inning. He retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the fifth.

Despite Muckenhirn’s efforts, the Tigers defeated the Mets 8-1.

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Muckenhirn, 28, in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, 331st overall. He pitched 207 innings in the minor leagues over the past seven seasons before getting the call to the majors on Monday.

RHP José Butto has been appointed as the 27th man for game two.



LHP Zach Muckenhirn has been selected to the major league roster.



RHP Denyi Reyes has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.



RHP Stephen Ridings has been transferred to the 60-Day IL. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 1, 2023

He graduated from Delano High School in 2013 and went on to play for the University of North Dakota. UND has since cut its baseball program, and Muckenhirn is the first player for the Fighting Hawks to make it to the big leagues.