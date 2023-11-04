Deer hunting season begins on Saturday

Hunters across Minnesota are celebrating the start of deer hunting and firearm season on Saturday.

With the start of the season comes safety changes for hunters, like the requirement of blaze orange visible on all sides of a ground blind, according to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials.

Officials with the DNR say this dear hunting season is looking good, especially in the southern part of the state.

If you’re lucky enough to bag a buck, DNR officials say you need to register it by 5 p.m. the next day. Officials are also asking hunters to check if they are hunting in a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing zone to reduce the spread of CWD.

