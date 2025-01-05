Deceased man found in car that went over embankment edge, into the river

A deceased man was found in a car that went over the edge of an embankment and into the Mississippi River Sunday morning, according to Minneapolis Park Police.

Authorities responded to the crash near 33rd Street and West River Parkway around 7:51 a.m. There, they found a vehicle at the bottom of the embankment, partially in the river.

A deceased man was found inside the vehicle and was retrieved by fire crews, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man and his exact cause of death.

A portion of West River Parkway closed due to the incident.