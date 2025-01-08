Decades of memories burn at floral studio in Long Lake

A fire over the weekend destroyed the Rebel Girl Floral studio — and decades of memories — on Keller Road in Long Lake.

“It’s very surreal, it’s more like a dream,” said James Keller, one of the owners. “There’s really nothing left.”

The fire broke out on Saturday morning while Keller was out delivering flowers to customers.

The old yellow barn that housed the floral shop has been a fixture for more than 40 years in the west metro community. All the family could do was watch the firefighters do what they could to try and save the studio.

The flames were just too powerful, and the shop ended up burning to the ground. Keller says the family is waiting to hear from investigators about the cause of the fire.

Support from customers, neighbors and the floral community has brought the family strength during this difficult time.

The family turned the space into a floral studio back in the 1990s. Keller will cherish his family’s love of flowers that grew out of the barn and created memories for their customers over the years.

“Floristry is more of a labor of love, more so than it is about anything else,” Keller said. “You’ve got to enjoy the work, otherwise you don’t have that creativity.”

The family business is trying to figure out what’s next.

“We will come back from this,” Keller said.