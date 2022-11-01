Day of the Dead altar created in Minnesota Capitol for 1st time

For the first time in state history, a Day of the Dead altar is standing in the Minnesota State Capitol to honor the Mexican holiday.

In partnership with Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs (MCLA) and (Neo) Muralismos de Mexico, artists Monica Vega and Flor Soto created the first-ever altar de muertos, or community altar, at the Capitol.

“It leaves you breathless to see this community come together in a place that’s so powerful,” Jessica Oasaca, an attendee, said.

Some compare the Day of the Dead to a family reunion, but loved ones who died are the guest of honor.

“As someone who grew up partially in Mexico, these ofrendas (offerings) are really about remembering the memories we had with our loved ones,” Oasaca said.

A Day of the Dead altar is shown at the Minnesota State Capitol on Nov. 1, 2022. It's the first time a community altar has been installed in the Capitol. (KSTP-TV)

It’s not a sad celebration, but rather a joyful one.

Altars have been around for thousands of years but having one on display in the Minnesota State Capitol is a first.

“This is an opportunity to scream we (Latinos) are here. Let’s not forget we are here,” Flor Soto said in Spanish.

Vega and Soto brought the community altar to life.

“My dad passed away when I was 14 years old, he was 40 years old. He taught me how to make an altar at home,” Vega said.

The artists filled the community altar with photos of those who died.

Colorful calaveras (skulls) covered the area symbolizing life after death.

Marigolds, the Day of the Dead flower, brightens the room and guides souls back to the altar.

“We are here today to show the world how amazing our traditions are,” Vega said.

“I’m so proud to see that we are finally moving in the right direction of our culture and traditions,” Debbie Luna, an attendee, added.

Attendees said having Latino culture on display for the state to see honors both the dead and the living.

“I think it’s important people recognize we are here, our cultures are here and they matter and they’re important,” Oasaca said.

The altar will be on display in the Capitol through Nov. 13. Below is the governor’s Dia de los Muertos proclamation.