Dangerous cold is on the way. Here’s how to keep your house warm.

Preparing for the dangerous cold ahead

The weather this weekend will bring bitter cold, with wind chills reaching almost 40 degrees below zero.

If you’re looking to hunker down at home, there are some easy things to try that could trim your heating bill.

For Crystal Manik of Minneapolis, brutally cold weather is an opportunity to take in a movie — or make tweaks at her 100-year-old home.

Manik is part of CenterPoint Energy’s Home Energy Squad and walked 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS through some of her own cold weather preps. That includes sealing off door gaps — either with an inexpensive door sweep or with household items already on hand.

“You can take an older towel you have and roll it up and then you can use that to block any kind of airflow if you have an exterior door,” Manik said.

She also recommends opening the blinds during the day to let in sunlight and closing them at night to lock in heat.

Joshua Solis, a CenterPoint spokesman, says the biggest bang for your buck when it comes to last-minute preps is at your thermostat.

“If you’re going to work or you’re going to be away for an extended period, if you lower your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees you can save 10% on your monthly heating bill,” Solis said.

Even your ceiling fan can come into play to keep your house warm.

“If you turn it to operate clockwise, and slowly it’ll bring warm air down to your living level,” Solis said.

Manik says it all adds up.

“Simple, small things can really have some impact,” she said.

CenterPoint has a winter energy guide with more tips to cut down on heating costs.