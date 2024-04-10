Dakota County to dedicate highway for fallen sheriff’s deputy

A Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputy will be honored nearly three decades after he was killed.

On Thursday, Dakota County will dedicate Deputy Luther Klug Memorial Highway.

In 1996, Klug was killed in a crash on Highway 316 and County Road 68 near Hastings involving a drunken driver as he returned from responding to an emergency call.

Klug was 36 years old and left behind a wife and a young boy.

Deputy Klug’s son, Congresswoman Angie Craig and Dakota County Commissioners are all expected to attend Thursday’s dedication.