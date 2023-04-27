Cyclist on road to recovery after hit-and-run crash left her seriously injured

Minneapolis police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist badly injured earlier this month.

It happened on the night of April 5 around 6:30 p.m.

Family says 66-year-old Jeanne Tweet was riding her bike when she suffered serious injuries from the crash and spent several days in the ICU.

“She doesn’t remember the accident,” said Jody Doree, Tweet’s sister. “They told me that if she hadn’t have had a helmet on, I wouldn’t be visiting her in the ICU, that she wouldn’t have made it.”

Minneapolis police say the crash happened on 35th Street near 34th Avenue, a few blocks from Longfellow Park.

“It was scary at first. You couldn’t get her to wake up or talk to you or do anything like that,” Doree said.

Doree says her sister spent 11 days in the ICU, but she’s making progress in physical therapy.

“She’s not walking alone yet. She’s still a fall hazard,” Doree said.

Doree says there was a car door mirror found at the scene, but police say that’s difficult to pinpoint because it could be from a variety of vehicles. For now, police are still searching for the driver involved in this hit-and-run.

“Come on, step forward, turn yourself in, Doree said. “You’ll feel better. We’ll all feel better.”

As an avid cyclist, it’s one day at a time for Tweet to hopefully get back on the bicycle. Her sister just hopes this is a reminder to all drivers to pay attention.

“They have as much right to be out there as anybody. Give them some room. Make sure it’s as safe for them as it is for you,” Doree said.

if you live in the area of 35th Street and 34th Avenue in Minneapolis and you have a doorbell camera or other surveillance video, you’re encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe page to support Jeanne and her recovery.