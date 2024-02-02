Cross Country World Cup in Minneapolis is officially on despite warmer winter

The Loppet Foundation is preparing for a busy month of events.

This weekend marks the start of the Loppet Winter Festival, and the Cross Country World Cup gets underway in just two weeks. On Friday, the Loppet Foundation got word from the international governing body for the World Cup, which confirmed the event is still a go.

“We are good to go for the World Cup 2024 at (Theodore) Wirth (Park),” said Claire Wilson, executive director of the Loppet Foundation. “I almost burst into tears because none of us here really knew how that call was going to go.”

It’s thanks in large part to that subzero blast of cold in January. That’s when the team here made plenty of snow, built the trails and stored extra snow.

“It’s been an extraordinary effort to save this trail out here,” Wilson said. “We are looking at several different options for trucking in just a little bit to help us get through.”

Wilson says before the World Cup in two weeks, they’re ready to go for the Loppet Winter Festival this weekend, typically their biggest event.

“We have our races here, we have modified them pretty extensively so they’ll be shorter,” Wilson said.

As temperatures stay above freezing, they are asking spectators this weekend to avoid the stadium area to keep the snow clear of any dirt.

“What accelerates the melt is any dirt on the snow. Dirt is like a cancer to snow,” Wilson said.

Plus, with iffy ice conditions, the Luminary Loppet on Saturday is on land.

“It’s going to be a beautiful, magical night, a little bit different than usual but still just as awesome,” Wilson said.

Because of more warm temperatures and possible rain in the forecast, there is a chance they will modify access to the course next week.

