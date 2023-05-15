9-year-old girl found safe in Roseville

UPDATE: The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the girl has been found safe.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening in Roseville.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Lake McCarrons County Park around 7:45 p.m. after the girl’s family reported her missing.

The girl is white with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with yellow and white lettering. She had a rainbow/pink swimsuit underneath her clothes and light purple Crocs.

Deputies with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office are searching the park in squad cars and by boat and drone.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.