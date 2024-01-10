Crews battling flames in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood

Crews were sent to the area of University Avenue West and Miton Street around 3 a.m. after a woman who lived in an apartment called saying her unit was on fire.

Firefighters are continuing to battle flames at a building in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, she evacuated her apartment of a window and then got onto the roof. Officials say she was not hurt, and add she is believed to have been the only occupant inside the building.

At one point, firefighters were inside the building battling flames but they were all evacuated for their safety. Fire officials say the building is unstable, and add it is a possibility the building could collapse.

However, being outside is what’s making the fire suppression efforts more difficult.

No word on the cause of the fire.

As of this time, Metro Transit says train are still running in that area, just at a reduced speed. Traffic is also impacted on University Avenue for a few blocks, so make sure you find an alternate route if your morning drive takes you through the area. An interactive traffic map can be found below.

