Crews at scene of reported roof collapse at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth

Authorities are at the scene of a reported roof collapse at a mall in Duluth.

The Duluth Fire Department says crews were called to Miller Hill Mall at around 9 a.m. Tuesday after a roof collapse was reported at the Applebee’s restaurant in the mall.

Hubbard Broadcasting sister station WDIO-TV reports that no injuries have been reported at this time but the mall has been evacuated and the public is asked to stay away from the scene.

WDIO also reports that Essentia Health’s facility in the mall was also evacuated and appointments have been canceled for the rest of the day.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

An aerial shot of the Miller Hill Mall roof collapse on March 14, 2023. (Courtesy: AJ Miller)

This is a developing story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for the latest updates on air and online.