Crews at scene of reported home explosion in Coon Rapids
Emergency crews are responding to what appears to be a home explosion Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene.
Anoka County dispatchers confirmed that crews are responding to the area of Palm Street Northwest and 104th Lane after getting calls about an explosion just before 3 p.m.
Dispatchers said one person is reportedly hurt and only one structure is involved.
A viewer sent pictures to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS showing firefighters battling flames and said a loud “boom” shook the area as far as at least two blocks away.
Local authorities haven’t provided any official information yet but both aerial and ground visuals show a building with significant damage.
This is a developing story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to update it as more information becomes available.