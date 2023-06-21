Crews at scene of reported home explosion in Coon Rapids

Emergency crews are responding to what appears to be a home explosion Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene.

Anoka County dispatchers confirmed that crews are responding to the area of Palm Street Northwest and 104th Lane after getting calls about an explosion just before 3 p.m.

Dispatchers said one person is reportedly hurt and only one structure is involved.

A viewer sent pictures to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS showing firefighters battling flames and said a loud “boom” shook the area as far as at least two blocks away.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire and reported explosion in Coon Rapids on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Rick Wall)

Local authorities haven’t provided any official information yet but both aerial and ground visuals show a building with significant damage.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire and reported explosion in Coon Rapids on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Jake Jonas)

This is a developing story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to update it as more information becomes available.