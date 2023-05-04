Crews at reported house explosion in rural Otsego

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported house explosion in rural Otsego Thursday morning.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew en route to the scene, which is in the 17000 block of 53rd Street Northeast.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. and initial information suggests the home was unoccupied at the time.

However, the scene is still active and the public is being asked to avoid the area so the multiple agencies responding can do their jobs. Some roads in the area have also been closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will update it as more information becomes available.