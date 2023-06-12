Created during the pandemic, MPS’s Online School is still going strong after three years

MPS's online school created during pandemic still going strong

It has been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced students across the state into distance learning. But in Minneapolis Public Schools, hundreds of kids are choosing this education model permanently.

During the pandemic, the “MPS Online School” launched with 725 K-12 students.

In 2022, the school was full again and had a 300-student waiting list. This year has fluctuated a bit but is still holding strong, with enrollment ranging from 625 to 700.

Shawntel Jenkins, principal of the MPS Online School, says the reasons for enrollment range from academic to behavioral and lifestyle.

“The advantages are that it is anytime, anywhere, and any place,” Jenkins said, adding, “especially for our high school students.”

“Some of our high school kids work, they take care of their households, or they are in sports,” she said.

MPS Online School has students from across Minnesota.