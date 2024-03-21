Crash investigation underway after St. Paul squad, 2 others collide

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the city's east side, at the intersection of White Bear and Maryland avenues.

An overnight multi-vehicle crash involving a St. Paul police squad is being investigated Thursday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the city’s east side, at the intersection of White Bear and Maryland avenues.

Video shot by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer shows all three vehicles involved had extensive damage.

Darnell Fiazer – who witnessed the crash – spoke on camera, saying the squad car came up behind him on White Bear Avenue with the emergency lights on, adding he pulled over to let the officer pass and then watched as the squad made its way to the intersection.

Fiazer says that’s when he saw a black sedan approaching the same intersection on Maryland Avenue, ending in a T-Bone crash with the squad, and the force of that collision sending the officer’s squad into the witnesses’ vehicle.

“It was kind of slow-motion. I thought they (the officer) were going to go through the intersection until I saw that black car come through. It was like a ghost. Bam, it was over that fast. I hope that cop’s alright. I hope the other person driving that car is alright too,” said Fiazer. “For all the drivers out there, make sure you’re paying attention to the roads and the lights; lives could be lost,” he added.

As of this time, no word on the extent of any possible injuries.

