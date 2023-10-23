Crash in St. Louis County leaves one dead

One person is dead after a crash in St. Louis County on Saturday night.

According to the incident report, a vehicle was blocking all lanes of Highway 169 near Wuori Township around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday. A 2014 Ram 1500 was stopped in the lane waiting to drive northbound when a 2013 Chevrolet Impala hit the Ram from behind.

One passenger in the Impala, 61-year-old Cathy Marjorie Johnson, died in the crash while the driver and other passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the Ram 1500 sustained either non-life-threatening injuries or no injuries at all.

The incident report states that the crash involved someone in the car who was not wearing a seatbelt. The road conditions were listed as wet in the report as well.

The St. Louis County Sheriff, Tower EMS, Virginia Fire and Britt Fire responded to the scene.