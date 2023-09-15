Crash temporarily closes section of southbound I-35 in Lakeville

A crash early Friday morning has closed a portion of southbound I-35 in Lakeville.

Traffic management cameras showed first responders diverting traffic at the 210th Street exit.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) website, the crash happened between Kenwood Trail and 185th Street. The crash is listed as being serious.

Transportation officials say the closure is expected to last for roughly three hours. Cedar Avenue can be used as an alternate route.

LAKEVILLE – A crash on I-35 has the southbound direction closed at 210th St. West for the next few hours. You could go over and use Cedar Ave. as an alternate route. #MNtraffic pic.twitter.com/8aA8R94W9W — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) September 15, 2023

Check back for updates. An interactive traffic map can be found below.