Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 169 in Champlin

A portion of northbound Highway 169 in Champlin is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

It happened at around 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of Hayden Lake Road, according to preliminary information from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report says a semi truck was stopped in the left turn lane for a red light and a Toyota RAV4 was in the left lane when a Chevrolet Colorado swerved from the right lane to the left lane. In the process, the Chevrolet hit the RAV4, which flipped and hit into the semi-truck.

The driver of the RAV4, a 55-year-old woman from Ramsey, died in the crash, according to the crash report. She hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.

Northbound Highway 169 is still closed from 120th Avenue to Hayden Lake Road as crews investigate.