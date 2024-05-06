Crash closes northbound I-35W in Bloomington

Traffic is backing up in the south metro early Monday morning following a crash.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 system, the crash has closed I-35W north at 90th Street as of 6:15 a.m.

Authorities haven’t said when the roadway will reopen. MnDOT is currently having drivers move off of I-35W at 90th Street before directing them back to the interstate.

No word at this time how many vehicles and people were involved in the crash, however, the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash involves at least one person who was seriously injured.

At one point, roughly eight first responder vehicles were at the scene.

MnDOT officials say drivers should use an alternate route, as backups are being reported at West 100th Street.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for information and will continue to update this article as details become available.