Southbound 169 back open at Excelsior Boulevard after crash causes temporary closure

The crash happened at southbound Highway 169 at Excelsior Boulevard.

A busy stretch of highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash early Friday morning caused it to temporarily close.

Around 6:45 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that southbound Highway 169 at Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins was back open.

Previously, the agency’s 511 website had said the closure would be in effect for about three hours, but crews were able to clear the scene quicker than anticipated.

Traffic video showed multiple first responders in the area around 5:45 a.m.

In the moments leading up to the crash, footage shows a crash happened first as a spinout, followed by a semi swerved and jackknifing. Another vehicle then swerved to miss the semi and hit another vehicle before crashing into the barrier on the right side of the highway. You can watch the footage in the video player above.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for additional details about any potential injuries, as well as what caused the crash. Check back for updates.

Additional crashes popped up throughout the early morning hours on Friday across the entire metro.

Black ice is possible on roads and bridges, so drivers should take some extra time to get to their destinations. An interactive traffic map showing current traffic conditions can be found at the bottom of this article.

