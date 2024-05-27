Court records: Owatonna police use car wash video to track down alleged hit-and-run suspect

Charging documents indicate Owatonna police used security video from a car wash taken minutes after a hit-and-run crash to track down the driver charged with hitting a toddler and a woman last week.

Anastasia Westphall was flown by air ambulance to a Rochester Hospital last Tuesday night after being injured in a crash.

Her family said the nearly 2-year-old child suffered injuries, including fractures and a concussion, along with lots of scrapes and bruises.

“When I held her that night, she was lifeless, she was limp. Thankful once the ambulance came she started crying,” said Aileen Westphall, the child’s mother.

Aileen Westphall shed tears remembering what happened at the intersection of Rose Street and Oak Avenue in Owatonna.

Anastasia was in the arms of a family friend who was crossing the street.

Owatonna police said a vehicle hit and injured the two of them, and then left the scene.

“When I was running toward her to go pick her up off the ground, I saw him brake, so I knew he saw,” Aileen said.

Scott Pfeifer, 36, of Owatonna was charged late last week by Steele County prosecutors with four counts, including criminal vehicular operation.

Police said Pfeifer made a “spontaneous utterance” during his arrest, stating, “I didn’t know I hit a person,” according to the court records.

Pfeifer allegedly told police “… he thought it was trash being thrown at his vehicle and not that he hit people,” records indicate.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Anastasia was released from the hospital in Rochester.



“It’s an unfortunate thing she has to go through at a young age,” said her father, Dylan Westphall. “We’re lucky for all the support we’ve had and all the progress that she’s making.”

A fundraising page was started to help the family with expenses.

“I thank God it could have been so much worse,” said Aileen.

Court records show Pfeifer’s next hearing is scheduled for July 11.