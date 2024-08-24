Couple celebrates pre-wedding reception at the state fair

It’s safe to say that everyone loves the Minnesota State Fair, but have you ever loved the fair so much that you would include it in your wedding plans?

Well one couple does, and they’re calling it “A Wedding reception-On-A-Stick.”

The soon-to-be newlyweds are Josh Horst and Emi Kaliski, who decided to have a get-together with 175 of their closest friends and family at the state fair on Saturday.

Dressed in all green, the group went to the state fair on Saturday for a pre-wedding celebration, visiting their favorite locations, especially the milk booth.

“The milk booth, the oink booth, the milk booth again, more milk booth because it’s free the third time you go,” Horst said. “My mother used to show goats here way back when and so ever since, we’ve been coming here and seeing the adorable animals.”

“We just love the fair,” Kaliski said. “We didn’t want a huge wedding ceremony or anything and we just wanted to invite all our friends and family to a place that we love.”

While the couple undeniably loves the state fair, it will not be their wedding venue. They plan to have their actual wedding next week on the North Shore.

