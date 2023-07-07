County, city evaluating options after backlash over Minneapolis construction project

A road construction project in south Minneapolis meant to improve safety is receiving backlash from nearby businesses, and now Hennepin County is responding.

It’s happening at the intersection of 42nd Street and Cedar Avenue.

“I think I’ll slowly see my customers go somewhere else,” said Jim Landvick, owner of Cedar Inn, a bar and grill right on the corner of the intersection.

Hennepin County just wrapped up work at the intersection in hopes of improving safety and access. The project included new sidewalks, bump-outs and left turn signals for an area plagued with crashes. But it also meant fewer parking spots near the intersection.

“I drive around and I realize that all of the parking has been pushed back at least a half a block to a block in every direction,” said Susan Donnelly, owner of Southside Vintage and Quality Goods.

Businesses are now adjusting to a new normal with dozens of fewer on-street parking spots.

“They’re saying, ‘Hey, I’m not going to walk three-quarters of a block to stop in for a beer,'” Landvick said.

There’s even concern about delivery trucks double parking in the area now, and Landvick says it happens every day.

“They’re parked in the middle of traffic,” Landvick said.

This project also meant changes for cyclists. There is a dedicated bike path, but some are worried the design comes too close to pedestrians.

“What was the intent to make it safer? For who?” asked Lars Hansen, who lives in Minneapolis. “I’m also then interacting with sidewalks where someone could be walking their dog on a leash and not expect a biker.”

But not everyone feels the same about this project.

“For me, it’s positive so far,” said Hilda Tov, owner of Hilda’s Hair Hut.

For 23 years, this corner has been home to Tov’s salon. She says something had to be done about the number of crashes.

“I love the new left turn lane and no parking because really even the parking space, clients can’t even get out until all the traffic passes through,” Tov said.

Hennepin County officials say they’re now considering the available options.

“Hennepin County was awarded federal funding for safety and accessibility improvements on 42nd Street between Cedar and Nokomis Avenues. Over the last several years the county partnered with the city of Minneapolis and engaged with the community in a variety of ways to develop and refine improvements that would best meet the needs of the community and project safety goals. The improvements included upgraded pedestrian ramps, accessible pedestrian signals and dedicated left turn lanes at Cedar Avenue. The striping change to incorporate the left lanes at the 42nd Street/Cedar Avenue intersection did impact on-street parking near the intersection. Since the completion of the project, county staff have received comments from businesses close to the intersection regarding the parking impacts. We are actively working with the city to evaluate options to restore some of the on-street parking spaces by reducing the length of the turn lanes, but do not have more specific information to provide at this time.” Tom Musick, Hennepin County’s transportation safety program coordinator

Some argue that the communication with businesses from the start wasn’t ideal. But they’re hopeful for common ground moving forward.

“All of us are for safety, that’s not the problem. It’s could there be a way to keep the businesses solvent,” Donnelly said.