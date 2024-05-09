Corpse flower to have rare bloom at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

The corpse flower has captured the curiosity of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory visitors.

It’s expected to bloom soon, possibly this weekend.

“I just walked by and I was very intrigued,” said Tina Kallio from Newport. “I have never heard of one.”

There are fewer than 1,000 of these flowers in the wild. The corpse flower, scientifically known as Amorphophallus titanium, is from the island of Sumatra in Indonesia.

Witnessing a bloom is a rare opportunity — this will be the first time it will happen since the flower arrived in St. Paul in 2019.

“I’m a biologist and plant diversity interests me,” said Dalton Piotter from Minneapolis. “I think it’s really cool that it smells like rotting meat to us but that’s what helps attract insects so they’ll want to feed and pollinate it.”

The conservatory has shared a live stream of the flower so enthusiasts can track its progress. Once it’s finished growing, the bloom only lasts 24 to 38 hours.

“Morbid curiosity,” said Alisha Hwee of Prospect Park, about why she plans to return once it blooms. “I know I’ll hate it but it’s an experience.”

Scott Yang, who was with Hwee, added, “The smelling is part of the experience, so I think I’ll come back.”