Controversial police training company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The controversial police training organization that is no longer approved to train officers in Minnesota is running out of cash.

The company, Street Cop Training, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following significant backlash from an investigative report out of New Jersey that found instructors with the organization promoted unconstitutional policing, disparaged minority groups, and glorified violence.

The findings were based on a now-viral conference in New Jersey from 2021, but the report sent ripple effects across the country that are still being felt today.

“I love violence, I love fighting, I love shooting, and I f****** love freedom,” one of the instructors was heard saying at the conference.

Minnesota is one of at least nine states that have effectively banned officers from receiving credit for attending courses hosted by Street Cop Training.

Erik Misselt, the director of the state board that oversees police training and licenses, the Minnesota POST Board, told 5 INVESTIGATES in January that the group’s accreditation was pulled over concerns that it violates the state’s ban on warrior-style training.

“I mean, much of that conduct was egregious without question,” he said. “The issue for the POST board becomes, is that organization conducting that kind of training here in Minnesota?”

The decision to ban the company’s training in several states appears to be hitting the organization hard.

The bankruptcy filing says that the group moved its operations to Florida and a “vast majority” of the employees quit.

Founder Dennis Benigno previously posted a message on social media addressing the investigative report.

“I personally take responsibility and apologize for any inappropriate or offensive language,” he said, while at the same time doubling down and disputing many of the findings of the New Jersey investigation.

Recent court filings show the debt is adding up.

It appears police departments and individual officers around the country want their money back. One of the creditors listed is the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, where the company is planning to host its annual conference next month.

Attorneys for Street Cop Training asked a judge if it could still host the conference. A ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

In a recent post on social media, Street Cop said despite its bankruptcy filing, it plans to continue operations.

5 INVESTIGATES reached out to the attorney representing Street Cop Training for a statement or comment on this story, but has not received a response.