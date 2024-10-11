Construction to cause weekend closures of I-494, some ramps off northbound I-35W

Multiple projects around the Twin Cities metro area will be underway and affecting traffic this weekend.

The closures include ramps for the Highway 13/I-35W interchange in Burnsville and both directions of I-494 in Bloomington. Details about the projects can be found below.

Burnsville: Highway 13/I-35W

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says it will close multiple ramps off of northbound I-35W and lanes in Burnsville starting Friday due to crews needing to build crossovers for next year’s pavement replacement project on I-35W. That project also includes the repair or replacement of bridges at Cliff Road, Highway 13 and the Burnsville Parkway.

According to MnDOT, the northbound I-35W ramp to eastbound Highway 13 closed early Friday morning, and will be through 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. In addition, starting at 8 p.m. Friday, northbound I-35W will be down to one lane at the Burnsville split to Highway 13 through 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Meanwhile, the westbound Highway 13 ramp to northbound I-35W will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

In addition to the weekend closures, I-35W will continue to be down to two lanes from the Burnsville split to the Minnesota River bridge, however, the E-ZPass lanes will be open to general traffic during that timeframe.

Bloomington: I-494

MnDOT says it will also be temporarily closing a stretch of I-494 in both directions starting Friday night for the weekend in Bloomington.

According to the agency, the roadway is being closed between Highway 100 and Highway 77 in the eastbound direction starting at 10 p.m. Friday, and will be shut down through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. Meanwhile, westbound lanes will be closed between I-35W and Highway 100.

In addition, all ramps accessing I-494 in those closure areas won’t be accessible starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

A detour will be in place for traffic headed in both directions: Westbound drivers will be able to take northbound I-35W to westbound Highway 62 and then take southbound Highway 100 to get back on I-494.

Meanwhile, eastbound drivers can take northbound Highway 100 to eastbound Highway 62 and then take southbound Highway 77 to access the freeway again.

St. Paul and Maple Grove: I-94

MnDOT will also have a lane closure on Friday in St. Paul on westbound I-94 and in Maple Grove headed east.

In St. Paul, I-94 will be down to two lanes due to construction between Ruth Street and 3rd Street starting at 9 a.m. Friday until about 3 p.m. There will also be a lane closure starting at 10 a.m. between Highway 280 in St. Paul and Huron Boulevard in Minneapolis, where the road will be down to three lanes. That closure starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to last a couple of hours, according to MnDOT.

Meanwhile, drivers headed east on I-94 in Maple Grove will see the highway down to two lanes between Minnesota 610 and 95th Avenue. That lane closure also starts at 9 a.m. but lasts until roughly 6 p.m.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.