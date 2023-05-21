Conquering type 1 diabetes at JDRF One Walk

Fight against Type1 Diabetes

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was the proud sponsor of the JDRF One Walk at TCO Stadium in Eagan on Saturday.

Thousands of people set out to conquer type 1 diabetes-one step at a time.

The goal of Saturday’s fundraiser was to raise money for research, advocacy and support for the over 1 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes.

JDRF says that insulin affordability has been a big problem across the country, with the cost of insulin surging by over 300% during th elast decade. It’s caused some diabetics to make tough choices due to difficulty with teh drug’s high cost.

JDRF affiliates have raised $2.5 billion for research since 1970.