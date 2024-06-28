Cone Zone: Sections of I-35W, Highway 36 closed for the weekend

Drivers across the Twin Cities metro may have a difficult time getting to any events this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has two major closures happening for the weekend of June 28-30.

On the west side, I-35W will close in both directions between Crosstown in Richfield and 82nd Street in Bloomington. Drivers will be able to use Cedar Avenue as an alternate route during the closure, which starts at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Meanwhile, east side drivers won’t be able to use westbound Highway 36 between I-35E in Little Canada to I-35W in Roseville. That closure will start at 9 p.m. on Friday, and also ends at 5 a.m. Monday. There, drivers are being encouraged to use I-694.

In addition, westbound Highway 36 will be down to one lane during that same time period between Highway 61 in Maplewood and I-35E in Little Canada.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.