Cone Zone: Section of Eastbound I-94 to close for the weekend in St. Paul

The closure involves eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Paul.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 will close for the weekend in St. Paul from Highway 280 to Kellogg Boulevard.

The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and ends at 5 a.m. on Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation adds there won’t be any access to the eastbound lanes from cross streets in the closure area.

Work being done includes the removal of graffiti on bridges and walls, cleaning and repairing storm sewer draining systems, repairing and replacing lighting as well as inspecting and repairing bridge decks.

Drivers will be able to use Highway 280, eastbound Highway 36 and southbound I-35E as an alternate route while the closure is in place.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below, as well as an image showing the alternate route.