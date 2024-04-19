Closures on US Highway 169, State Highway 65 this weekend

‘Tis the season for construction. If you plan on heading out and about this weekend, there are a few road closures that could impact your drive.

Highway 169 will close in both directions between Interstate 394 in Golden Valley to I-94 in Brooklyn Park. The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can use I-394, I-494 and I-94 as an alternate route or go over to Highway 100 to avoid the closure.

In the Blaine and Spring Lake Park area, State Highway 65/Central Avenue will go down to one lane in each direction between Highway 10 in Blaine and County Road 10 in Spring Lake Park.

This closure will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid the area and use Highway 47 or I-35W as an alternate route.