Community rallies around Lakeville mother of 10 battling brain cancer

A south metro community is rallying around a mother of 10 who is battling brain cancer.

Diana Kapala suffered several unexpected seizures in late February.

She was rushed to the hospital, where scans later revealed she had a large mass in the front of her brain.

Kapala underwent surgery about a week later to remove the mass, which was determined to be brain cancer.

“There’s nothing that has proved how much you need people around you who love you like this has for us,” Kapala said.

Friends from Hometown Community Church in Lakeville immediately stepped in, organizing “teams” to help the family with daily needs and tasks, including a “clean team,” “transportation team” and “education team” to take over homeschooling for the 10 children.

“You’re like, ‘This needs to happen, this needs to happen, this needs to happen,'” said friend Kayla Laythrop. “They have so much going on in their lives. How can we fill it?”

On the day of Diana’s brain surgery, 70 people lined the streets with posters and balloons as a large show of support.

“They’re the family that’s always giving to other people, so it’s been fun to finally be able to give back to them,” said friend Cristy Oldman.

The Culver’s location in Lakeville, where the Kapala’s teenage son works, also organized a large fundraiser, bringing in an estimated $10,000 for the family.

“You see what people are doing and it feels like it’s supposed to be that way. That’s how we’re supposed to care of each other,” said Diana’s husband, Mike Kapala. “Nobody can go through life alone. You need that support.”

Laythrop said the support has expanded beyond Lakeville, thanks to a community of makers across the country that donated items to raffle off on Diana’s behalf. Those efforts raised nearly $4,500.

Meanwhile, countless community members have stepped in to be part of a meal train as Diana prepares for six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation starting Monday.

“For me, it’s a reminder that this is how God takes care of people,” Kapala said. “I’ve always really trusted in God’s plan and I feel like this is part of His plan.”

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with mounting medical bills. If you’d like to donate, click here.