Community marks 1 year since Amir Locke’s death

Thursday afternoon, several community groups are coming together to mark the anniversary of Amir Locke’s death.

Locke, 22, was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2022, while they executed a search warrant at the apartment where he was staying.

The community groups are holding a vigil and press conference in the Minnesota Capitol Rotunda to remember Locke and also urge lawmakers to pass a total ban on no-knock warrants. They’re also calling for more body camera video from the shooting to be released and for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to reopen the case for prosecution.

It also comes a day before prominent civil rights attorneys are expected to announce their intent to file a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis for Locke’s death.

Locke’s parents reflected on their son’s death during an interview with 5 INVESTIGATES on Wednesday.

Click here for more Amir Locke coverage.