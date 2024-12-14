Community leaders work to empower young minds at conflict resolution seminar

Community leaders in Minneapolis are coming together to address an increase in youth violence through a conflict resolution seminar.

At the North Regional Library in Minneapolis, a group of community leaders spent the day empowering young minds with positive choices. One speaker says he wants the youth to have the potential to be agents of peace.

“In Minnesota, we’re seeing an uptick of crime in the 12 to 16 demographic and that’s who we’re trying to target,” said Capt. Horeb Israel from Israel United in Christ.

Seminar speakers included an educator, therapist and someone from the Minneapolis Police Department.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Saturday afternoon, there have been 32 shootings involving teens or children younger than 18 years old this year. The total last year was 44.

“It’s a conflict resolution so we want them to leave with the ability to talk to one another and communicate effectively with one another to resolve issues,” said Israel. “How to sit down and resolve these different matters before it leads to violent acts and they end up in the prison system.”

The group is planning another seminar this spring.