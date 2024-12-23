Community group tackles rising Ramsey County property taxes

After another year of significant property tax increases, a group of former government leaders and business owners have formed an organization called In$ight to offer ideas and strategies designed to reign in property taxes moving forward.

In$ight Co-Chair Gary Todd told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he decided to get involved after his total property tax bill showed a 20% increase for 2025.

“It was a shock, and we did go through that process evaluating,” said Todd. “You know we really love our neighborhood, and we really love St. Paul, but can we keep this up?”

Former city council member Jane Prince also co-chairs In$ight. She told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the group has recommended to the City of St. Paul and Ramsey County Commissioners that funding should not be considered for new construction until existing projects are finished and to separate “wants” from “needs.”

“St. Paul has the highest residential property tax rates in the region, or at least among the very highest,” said Prince. “We want people to be able to stay in their neighborhoods long-term and not get priced out when they retire and are on a fixed income. But that’s where we’re at right now.”

Prince said the Ramsey County Board and the St. Paul City Council have expressed a willingness to work together in the future.