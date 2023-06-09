Community continues to support Kingsbury family as they begin their next chapter

As the family of Madeline Kingsbury begins their next chapter, the community continues to rally around and support them.

A fundraiser benefiting her children is planned for Saturday — just days after her body was found by law enforcement.

“The donations are coming in, like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Heidi Olson, who’s helping organize the fundraiser.

Hosted by the Witoka Tavern and starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Olson said everyone is welcome to come and support the family. She says there will be silent and live auctions and other ways to support the Kingsbury family.

“Everybody had, you know, a glimmer of hope left in them it, but it’s still tough, it’s very tough,” Olson said about the news of Kingsbury’s body being found.

Thursday, law enforcement held a press conference, confirming that the body found near the Minnesota, Iowa border Wednesday was Kingsbury’s.

Adam Taylor Fravel, 29, was arrested without incident at a home in Mabel, not far away, around 5:20 p.m. the same day her body was found. He’s being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to police and jail records.

“To say the least, the last 69 days have been frustrating, full of heartache, and pain for the family, law enforcement and the community,” Chief Tom Williams, of the Winona Police Department, said during Thursday’s address.

Later that day, the police department posted a video on social media of an officer taking the missing person poster down and posting that “Maddi is home.”

Formal charges for Fravel have not been filed, but could be as early as Friday.