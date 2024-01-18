Community comes together to help Chaska firefighter battling cancer

The City of Chaska is rallying around a firefighter who is battling cancer.

A few months ago, 31-year-old Zack Bonnema, an assistant fire chief with the Chaska Fire Department, was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Now the community is preparing to hold fundraisers for Bonnema as he undergoes chemo treatments.

Bonnema is thankful for the outpouring of support to help pay his mounting medical bills.

“How do you say thank you to that?” Bonnema said. “I think that’s been my hardest part. They say we want to put on these fundraisers and events. I say thank you but that’s not saying enough, that doesn’t say what it means to me and my family.”

Below are the links to a few of the events going on to support Zack and his family: