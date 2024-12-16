Committee considering candidates for US Attorney accepting applications through Friday

Four Minnesota U.S. House members formed a nomination committee to help recommend candidates to President-elect Donald Trump for anticipated open positions, including U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.

It comes as the current U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he will step down from the role as the Trump administration comes into office in January.

Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach formed the nominations committee that is made up of six people and chaired by former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice G. Barry Anderson.

“Our committee’s members are some of Minnesota’s sharpest legal minds with a wealth of experience and expertise. We are confident in their ability to select individuals who will uphold the rule of law and who share our judicial philosophy. We are eager to review the committee’s work and to provide President Trump with the best and brightest public servants,” the lawmakers said in a news release.

“As the U.S. attorney it’s your obligation and your duty to look at the threats and risks that present to the State of Minnesota and to make the appropriate determination as to allocation of resources,” said former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Erica MacDonald, who served during Trump’s first term.

MacDonald said during the transition in leadership, assistant U.S. attorneys and staff in the office continue prosecuting criminal cases.



“I enjoyed great latitude in determining what the right thing for the state of Minnesota was and how to allocate those resources,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald says the U.S. Attorney’s Office must be actively involved in the community.

“There should be full communication with community so they understand what the priorities are and what the mission is and how the office is working to protect public safety,” MacDonald said.

In the past, the process to be appointed can include people applying, which could lead some people to then undergo an FBI background check and U.S. Senate questionnaires. The process eventually ends with a presidential nominee going before the Senate for confirmation.

Interested applicants for the U.S. Attorney position may email MNnomscommittee@mail.house.gov with a resume, letter of interest and references by Dec. 20, according to a news release.