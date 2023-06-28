Commerce secretary to take part in roundtable on microchips, supply chain in Bloomington

The head of the federal agency focused on created economic growth is scheduled to stop in Minnesota Wednesday for two events.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is expected to join U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), several local officials and leaders from technology companies in Bloomington for a roundtable discussion on how the CHIPS and Science Act, which passed in 2022, can benefit Minnesota companies and workers.

The legislation aims to increase semiconductor production and strengthen supply chains.

According to Klobuchar, who serves on the Senate Commerce Committee, the CHIPS and Science Act provides resources to:

Help companies build, expand, or modernize domestic facilities and equipment for semiconductor production.

Kickstart the development of the domestic semiconductor workforce and address near-term labor shortages.

Make the largest five-year investment in public research and development in the nation’s history, including in critical technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, as well as boosting STEM education and regional technology hubs.

The senator, Raimondo and local leaders are expected to hold a brief press conference after the roundtable. Check back at 12:15 p.m. for a live stream of that availability.

Afterward, Raimondo and Klobuchar are scheduled to head to St. Paul and meet up with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) to talk about funding for broadband expansion in the state. That comes just two days after Raimondo’s agency announced billions in grants for broadband expansion, including nearly $652 million for Minnesota.