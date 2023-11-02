Columbia Heights fire leaves man, dog dead

An overnight fire has left a man and dog dead.

Columbia Heights fire officials say a man and his dog are dead after a fire during the overnight hours early Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, crews were called to a home on the 4500 block of 7th Street Northeast around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Fire Chief Charlie Thompson says the homeowner died after succumbing to injuries he suffered during the fire.

Thompson adds there may have also been two cats and a pig inside the home.

The State Fire Marshalls office as well as Anoka County authorities are assisting crews in determining the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates.

BREAKING: We’re at a deadly house fire in Columbia Heights. Officials confirming minutes ago the homeowner they pulled from inside has since died from their injuries, as well as a dog. State Fire Marshall on scene leading the investigation. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/TqVK2nNjGH — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyTV) November 2, 2023