Columbia Heights fire leaves man, dog dead
An overnight fire has left a man and dog dead.
Columbia Heights fire officials say a man and his dog are dead after a fire during the overnight hours early Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, crews were called to a home on the 4500 block of 7th Street Northeast around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Fire Chief Charlie Thompson says the homeowner died after succumbing to injuries he suffered during the fire.
Thompson adds there may have also been two cats and a pig inside the home.
The State Fire Marshalls office as well as Anoka County authorities are assisting crews in determining the cause of the fire.
