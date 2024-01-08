Collaborative effort helped St. Paul violent crime trend down in 2023

2023 was a much better year for St. Paul as violent crime, in nearly every category, went down compared to 2022.

St. Paul police data showed homicides dropped from 34 in 2022 to 33 in 2023. Aggravated assaults went down from 1,488 to 1,246, robberies dipped from 415 to 383 and carjackings dropped from 53 to 42. The number of people injured by non-fatal gunshots also went down from 193 to 122.

The Lost Fox Restaurant and Bar, across the street from the Union Depot, in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood, experienced five burglaries and two attempted break-ins during the earlier part of 2023. Owner Annie Rose told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS things have changed considerably over the past several months.

“When crime hit a peak down here, or when the people who are living down here were fed up with it to a point where we all started as a community to try and change that wave,” said Rose.

Rose credited a collaborative effort between St. Paul police, Metro Transit police, the office of Mayor Carter, businesses and residents for helping to change the trend in violent crimes.

“We want to create a safe space for ourselves. So, we are slowly chipping away with the people who can make changes to make things better,” said Rose.

And, Rose said the difference is noticeable.

“The last time we talked, I woke up habitually at 4:30 in the morning, waiting for ADT to call me and tell me someone had broken in. I don’t wake up at 4:30 in the morning anymore,” Rose said. “You know, I used to be afraid to leave here at night without being surrounded by a bunch of people and I don’t feel that way anymore.”

Rev. Runney Patterson, who heads up 21 Days of Peace in St. Paul, told KSTP his organization’s efforts, along with other violence interrupters in the community, have played a significant role in helping reverse the recent upward crime trends.

“We have been told by store owners, we’ve been told by the citizens who live in the neighborhoods, even our former police chief and several of the commanders in the police department, have said our presence has made a difference,” said Patterson.

According to St. Paul police data, the only category of serious crime that went up was simple assaults, which rose by less than one percent in 2023.