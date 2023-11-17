Coffee and banking come together at new Minnetonka branch

There are plans in Minnetonka to bring banking and coffee together.

MidCountry Bank just got approval from the city council to add a coffee shop and drive-thru lane to its building off Highway 7. The plans call for a bank on one half and a coffee shop on the other, with drive-thru lanes for each side.

MidCountry Bank’s Chief Financial Officer Chris Vosbeek says bank officials are talking with three of Minnesota’s top coffee vendors about a possible partnership in hopes it will bring some in-person customers back to the bank.

The bank-café model is a trend that is becoming more popular and more common.

“The vision is to bring the bank branch back to life. It’s tired, it’s dated,” Vosbeek said.

“We wanted to partner with an entity that has high traffic volume so it brought more energy back to the banking side of the equation,” he said.

Construction on the new branch could start in May of 2024.