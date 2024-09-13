Classic car show at Canterbury Park to benefit Gillette Children's

There will be different horsepower at Canterbury Park in Shakopee this weekend.

On Sunday, the classic car show 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance will be on the track’s infield.

The event, starring more than one hundred classics, will benefit Gillette Children’s in St. Paul.

“We serve people from all around the country, every county here in the state of Minnesota, and from several different countries around the world,” Steven Bariteau with Gillette Children’s said. “The resources the community gives back to us, including from the 10,000 Lakes Concours, are very important to help do what we need to do to help these kids and families.”

10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance runs this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Tickets cost $25 for adults, people 16 and under are free.