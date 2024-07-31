Clarity surrounding Rainbow Health closure impact, local org stepping up

The path forward is getting clearer for the thousands of clients and dozens of staff members connected to a beloved and crucial community health organization that abruptly closed.

On July 19, Rainbow Health – a decades-old LGBTQ+ safe haven that addresses healthcare barriers with HIV services, therapy, and housing – announced it would be closing its doors for good. In the days following, former patients and workers shared both frustrations and worry for the future.

Tuesday, some of those worries were eased as Minneapolis City Council members supported the transfer of around two-million-dollars to support another community organizing stepping up to help.

“There are real urgent immediate needs that the community is relying on. And we want it to be a part of that solution,” Matt Toburen, executive director of Minneapolis-based The Aliveness Project, said.

Toburen and his team have similar missions as Rainbow Health did, and as soon as Thursday, they could receive more than $1.8 million in grant money that was once set to go to Rainbow Health.

The money would support housing and rental costs for people with HIV.

“For folks who are homeless living with HIV, they can’t take care of themselves, they can’t take their medications, and they can’t live a long and healthy life if they’re homeless. And so, these funds are critical,” Toburen said.

During Tuesday’s Minneapolis City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting, councilmember unanimously approved the transfer of funds – they could make it official during the full council meeting later this week.

“I’m really proud of my friends at The Aliveness Project,” Councilmember Andrea Jenkins said during the committee meeting, adding: “I’m sure they’re going to be able to administer these funds responsibly.”