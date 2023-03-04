City of Wyoming to honor veterans in new redevelopment project

The city of Wyoming in Chisago County plans to honor veterans brick by brick.

As part of the Railroad Park redevelopment, the city will build the Walk of Honor for veterans.

The city of Wyoming says the Walk of Honor will serve as a reminder of those who answered the call of duty as part of Veteran’s Memorial Garden.

“They’re going to be able to walk out to that park and see the names of their loved ones,” said Alex Saxe, Wyoming assistant city administrator. “I think it’s going to be great for them.”

Bricks will be engraved with the names of veterans. Steve Searle bought a brick in honor of his late father, who fought in the Korean War.

Railroad Park in Wyoming, Minn. Credit: KSTP-TV

“I firmly believe that we’re the country that we are because of those kind of people and those sacrifices those young people make,” Searle said.

People can purchase a brick and honor a veteran with a donation of $100. The city of Wyoming hopes to break ground on the Walk of Honor this spring.