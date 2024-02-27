City of Minneapolis to hire independent security officers to monitor homeless encampments

The City of Minneapolis plans to hire independent security officers to monitor homeless encampments.

City staff recently posted details about the new role, asking for non-law enforcement security organizations to apply.

The new strategy comes from the city’s Office of Regulatory Services, in consultation with Mayor Jacob Frey’s office, according to a statement from Regulatory Services Director Enrique Velázquez.

The city’s Request For Proposal (RFP) says these independent security officers, in part, would “post outside encampment{s}” to monitor activity, deter non-encampment residents from entering” and provide “real-time updates” to city staff and police.

They would also watch over “non-secure city sites” to deter new encampments from forming there and “maintain a direct line of communication with {an} encampment representative.”

“We were not consulted,” said Christin Crabtree, a representative of a south Minneapolis camp that’s been cleared four times in the last couple of months. Residents have moved locations five times, landing more than once on city-owned property.

“I believe that unhoused residents, and service providers and organizers really need a seat at the table,” Crabtree continued.

Explaining the city’s intent Velázquez sent the following statement:

“We are working to simultaneously address encampments now in place, limit the formation of new ones and help fill gaps within the continuum of care. This security contract will help us secure City lots where encampments could form and help keep everyone safe within and surrounding encampments. It will also help the City align with the County’s approach to encampment closures, which does not have a heavy reliance on law enforcement.”

Crabtree, in reaction, said she supports security for encampments and those who live in neighboring homes, but she thinks this move misses the mark, adding, “An approach that is rooted in you know, cultural competency and public health would be very impactful. I am not seeing that based on the RFP that I saw.”

The plan is to contract one organization for two years, according to the RFP.

Minneapolis City Council Public Safety Committee Chair Jason Chavez recently proposed an ordinance that would legalize temporary, sanctioned spaces for encampments. He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he just learned of this latest proposal yesterday. It doesn’t require council approval, which Chavez said, “makes it more difficult for our oversight functions.”