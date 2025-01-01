City of Minneapolis reaches tentative agreement with DOJ on federal consent decree; Frey calls special city council meeting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called a special meeting of the city council to discuss a major part of reforms for the police department.

Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the city has reached a tentative agreement with the Department of Justice surrounding a federal consent decree. The sources also said the goal is to get the consent decree filed in federal court and signed off by a judge by Jan. 20.

Before that, the city council will review it and vote to approve it. The special meeting of the city council will take place on Monday at 8:30 a.m.; however, there has not been a date or time set for the vote to take place.

After the murder of George Floyd, DOJ investigators said the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) and the City of Minneapolis engaged in a “pattern or practice of conduct in violation of the U.S. Constitution and federal law.”

The timing of this deal is significant because, as KSTP reported last month, the Trump administration could throw the whole thing out.

RELATED: Fate of Minneapolis federal consent decree uncertain amid a Trump presidency

The city attorney for Minneapolis has said their work on police reform will continue no matter who is in the White House.

Click here for KSTP’s coverage of MPD reform.